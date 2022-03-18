Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Dave helps make UK Rap history as Starlight holds on at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 18th 2022 at 5:45PM

British rap provides the top two singles on the chart for the first time ever, with Dave’s Starlight increasing consumption 2.02% to 64,073 units as it spends a second week at No.1, while Baby debuts at No.2 (50,622 sales, including 2,217 digital downloads) for Mancunian rapper Aitch.

22-year-old Aitch’s 21st hit and seventh Top 10 hit in a chart career that spans less than three years, Baby features vocals from American singer Ashanti, who is also credited on ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022