British rap provides the top two singles on the chart for the first time ever, with Dave’s Starlight increasing consumption 2.02% to 64,073 units as it spends a second week at No.1, while Baby debuts at No.2 (50,622 sales, including 2,217 digital downloads) for Mancunian rapper Aitch.

22-year-old Aitch’s 21st hit and seventh Top 10 hit in a chart career that spans less than three years, Baby features vocals from American singer Ashanti, who is also credited on ...