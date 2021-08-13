A distant No.7 on the first midweek sales flashes, the surprise No.1 album this week is once more We're All Alone In This Together by Dave which powers its way back to the summit.

A further 15,437 sales (4,396 physical) means it becomes the first album by a male artist to spend more than a single week at No.1 since the 2019 Christmas No.1 You're In My Heart by Rod Stewart. That's unlucky for Billie Eilish, the final sales ...