UK rap’s stranglehold at the top of a singularly sleepy Top 10 continues, with Dave’s Starlight claiming its fourth week in pole position, ahead of Aitch’s Ashanti-infused Baby.

Trailing on the first couple of sales flashes, Starlight eventually emerged a comfortable enough winner, on consumption of 52,718 units (291 digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams) – the lowest of its reign. It is now equal with Dizzee Rascal’s 2008 chart-topper Dance Wiv Me (feat. Calvin Harris & Chrome) as ...