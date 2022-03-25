For a while earlier this week it looked like the rap battle for No.1 might see Dave dethroned but Starlight continues to shine atop the chart for the 23-year-old from Streatham, scampering to a third week at the apex on consumption of 58,642 units (322 digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams). The last UK rap track to have a longer reign was Dizzee Rascal’s Dance Wiv Me (feat. Calvin Harris & Chrome), which topped for four weeks in 2008. ...