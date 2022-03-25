Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Dave spends a third week at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 25th 2022 at 5:45PM

For a while earlier this week it looked like the rap battle for No.1 might see Dave dethroned but Starlight continues to shine atop the chart for the 23-year-old from Streatham, scampering to a third week at the apex on consumption of 58,642 units (322 digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams). The last UK rap track to have a longer reign was Dizzee Rascal’s Dance Wiv Me (feat. Calvin Harris & Chrome), which topped for four weeks in 2008. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022