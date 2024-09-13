Overwhelming Oasis and sidestepping Sabrina, rock legend David Gilmour secures his third No.1 solo album and ninth No.1 album in all, debuting at the summit with Luck And Strange, on consumption of 29,363 units (16,443 CDs, 7,872 vinyl albums, 1,274 blu-rays, 2,732 digital downloads and 1,042 sales-equivalent streams.

His fifth solo studio album, Luck And Strange is Gilmour’s first album of new material for nine years, its immediate predecessor – 2015’s Rattle That Lock – having also debuted at ...