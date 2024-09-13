Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: David Gilmour scores third solo No.1 with Luck And Strange

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 13th 2024 at 6:00PM

Overwhelming Oasis and sidestepping Sabrina, rock legend David Gilmour secures his third No.1 solo album and ninth No.1 album in all, debuting at the summit with Luck And Strange, on consumption of 29,363 units (16,443 CDs, 7,872 vinyl albums, 1,274 blu-rays, 2,732 digital downloads and 1,042 sales-equivalent streams. 

His fifth solo studio album, Luck And Strange is Gilmour’s first album of new material for nine years, its immediate predecessor – 2015’s Rattle That Lock – having also debuted at ...

