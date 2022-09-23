Dance music returns to the top of the singles chart, with David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s I’m Good (Blue) (2-1, 50,988 sales), wresting control from Lewis Capaldi’s Forget Me, which debuted at No.1 last week, ending a 10-week period of supremacy for the genre.

The first No.1 for both Guetta and the Parlophone label since his Lovers On The Sun collaboration with Sam Martin topped the chart a shade over eight years ago, it is the seventh No.1 in ...