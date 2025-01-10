After a gestation of more than seven years, hits compilation Diamonds finally tops the chart for Sir Elton John, becoming his ninth No.1 and extending his span of chart-toppers to nearly 52 years.

No.5 on debut in 2017, Diamonds previously peaked at No.2 in 2023, and was already flourishing anew because of the release of his Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.

It receives more direct impetus in the latest frame from being released for the first time ...