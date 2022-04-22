Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Digga D's third mixtape gives rapper his first No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 22nd 2022 at 5:16PM

Leadership of the album chart changes for the 15th week in a row, with the newest resident of the penthouse position being Digga D, whose third outing, Noughty By Nature, takes the prize, albeit on consumption of just 8,855 units – the lowest for a No.1 album since Taylor Swift’s Evermore. That record topped the chart for the second and last time on sales of 7,330 copies 67 weeks ago, and was the lowest to suffice for a No.1 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022