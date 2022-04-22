Leadership of the album chart changes for the 15th week in a row, with the newest resident of the penthouse position being Digga D, whose third outing, Noughty By Nature, takes the prize, albeit on consumption of just 8,855 units – the lowest for a No.1 album since Taylor Swift’s Evermore. That record topped the chart for the second and last time on sales of 7,330 copies 67 weeks ago, and was the lowest to suffice for a No.1 ...