Claiming the top three places for the sixth week in a row, seven places in the Top 10 including the highest new entry, and the two biggest climbers within the Top 75, female solo artists continue to dominate the singles chart.

Doja Cat is No.1 for the third week in a row with Paint The Town Red, though it suffers its second dip in support in as many weeks, with consumption down 7.82% to 50,144 units (1,120 digital downloads, 49,024 ...