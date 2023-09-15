Ending a run of four consecutive weeks in which leadership of the singles chart has changed hands, Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red secures its second week atop the list on consumption of 54,414 units (1,188 digital downloads, 53,226 sales-equivalent streams).

Its own dip in support – it is down 6.12% week-on-week - coincides with the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s new album Guts, which triggers a resurgence in support for both of that album’s previously released tracks, with former ...