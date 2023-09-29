Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Doja Cat spends fourth week running at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 29th 2023 at 5:40PM

Female solo artists occupy the top two slots on the singles chart for the seventh week in a row, with Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red spending its fourth consecutive frame at the apex.

Although it notionally received a boost from the release of a CD single – its first physical format – and parent album Scarlet, consumption of Paint The Town Red dipped for the third straight week, falling 2.50% to 48,890 units (559 CDs, 1,076 digital downloads, 47,255 ...

