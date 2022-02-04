Fourteen weeks after it debuted at No.91 on digital downloads and streaming, Amazing Things becomes the third Top 10 entry and first No.1 for Bedford rock quartet Don Broco.

Absent from the chart since that early showing, the album was finally released physically last Friday (28 January), and sold 7,993 CDs, 5,204 vinyl albums and 1,423 cassettes in the week.

With residual download sales and streams, it achieved overall consumption of 14,959 units, eclipsing the band’s previous biggest weekly sale ...