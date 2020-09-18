When the story of the albums chart in 2020 comes to be written, it will include tales of successful British rock bands and some spectacular comebacks. So how appropriate then to have a No.1 album which combines the two.

On hiatus since the release of their 2010 Best Of collection The Places Between, Doves ended nearly a decade of pursuing varyingly successful side projects with a charity concert appearance in March last year. Further live dates and two single releases ...