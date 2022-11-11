Twenty weeks after his latest solo album, Honestly Nevermind, debuted and peaked at No.2, Canadian rapper Drake goes one better with 21 Savage collaboration Her Loss taking pole position on consumption of 36,194 units (489 digital downloads, 35,705 sales-equivalent streams).

It is the fifth chart-topper (and 14th Top 75 entry) for the 36-year-old Torontonian, who thus draws level with Celine Dion and Michael Buble as the Canadian artists with most UK No.1s. Three of Drake’s No.1s have come in the ...