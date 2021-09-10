Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Drake lands fourth No.1 album

by James Masterton
Friday, Sep 10th 2021 at 5:45PM

This week’s No.1 album is the one you probably could have predicted even if it did have to come from behind at the death. Drake's sixth studio album proper Certified Lover Boy becomes his fourth No.1 record, his second in a row following the chart-topping success of Dark Lane Demo Tapes in 2020. A digital-only release streamed in his usual colossal numbers, the album landed 45,651 chart sales of which a mere 2,028 were paid downloads.

Commiserations, then, for Iron ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021