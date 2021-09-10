This week’s No.1 album is the one you probably could have predicted even if it did have to come from behind at the death. Drake's sixth studio album proper Certified Lover Boy becomes his fourth No.1 record, his second in a row following the chart-topping success of Dark Lane Demo Tapes in 2020. A digital-only release streamed in his usual colossal numbers, the album landed 45,651 chart sales of which a mere 2,028 were paid downloads.

Commiserations, then, for Iron ...