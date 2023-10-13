Top Dog: Eclipsing Celine Dion and Michael Bublé, who have five No.1 albums apiece, Drake becomes the first Canadian to have six UK No.1 albums this week, debuting atop the chart with For All The Dogs.

Consisting of 23 tracks with a playing time in excess of 80 minutes, For All The Dogs is currently only available digitally but that doesn’t stop it from becoming the 19th album to debut at No.1 in as many weeks, on consumption of 29,408 ...