Arresting three weeks of continuous sales decline, Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran spends its eighth week at No.1 back in the ascendancy, its chart sales rebounding to a four-week high of 87,324 (including 81,215 from 11m streams).

This sudden reversal of fortune is entirely attributable to the release this week of a new Drill remix which accounts for 17% of the above total, a radical retooling of the single by Fumez The Engineer which deletes all but the first stanza ...