Words you haven't read for some time: there is no change at the top of the albums chart. Dua Lipa enjoys a second week at No.1 with Future Nostalgia, the first album to spend at least two consecutive weeks at the top of the charts since Rod Stewart's You're In My Heart at the end of 2019 - some 16 weeks ago.

Future Nostalgia moves a further 11,833 copies this week of which all but 3,324 were accounted for by ...