After a week away Dua Lipa returns to the top of the albums chart with Future Nostalgia posting a chart sale of 10,532. That’s the lowest weekly sales total for a No.1 album since Blossoms' eponymous album sat at the summit with barely 8,000 sales to its name in August 2016. Dua Lipa the first British solo female to have an album spend as many as three weeks at the top of the charts for a startlingly long time - ...