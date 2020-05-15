Your chart analyst would much prefer to talk of historic highs rather than lows, but some things are hard to sugar coat. Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia album rebounds back to the top of the charts for its third visit and fourth week in total but does so on a chart sale of a mere 7,317 copies. That's a brand new 21st-century low point, a smaller sale than the 7,948 with which Blossoms' self-titled album sneaked to the summit in August ...