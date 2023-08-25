Twenty-eight last Tuesday (August 22), Dua Lipa gets a slightly belated birthday present in the form of her fourth No.1, Dance The Night, while female solo artists maintain their grip on the chart for the second week in a row.

Advancing from No.2 on consumption of 41,204 units – comprising 526 CDs, 3,737 cassettes, 1,295 digital downloads and 35,646 sales-equivalent streams, Dance The Night is an endearing disco confection from the Barbie soundtrack, Barbie: The Album, which also supplied ...