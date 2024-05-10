Already home to three Top 10 hits – Houdini, Training Session and Illusion – Dua Lipa’s highly-anticipated third album Radical Optimism storms to a No.1 debut, delivering her highest weekly sale yet, while earning the honour of dethroning Taylor Swift’s latest magnum opus, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD).

With first week consumption of 46,298 units (13,388 CDs, 16,772 vinyl albums, 4,779 cassettes, 1,414 digital downloads and 9,945 sales-equivalent streams), Radical Optimism is Lipa’s second No.1 and had a 34.62% ...