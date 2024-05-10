Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Dua Lipa scores second No.1 album with Radical Optimism

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 10th 2024 at 6:00PM

Already home to three Top 10 hits – Houdini, Training Session and Illusion – Dua Lipa’s highly-anticipated third album Radical Optimism storms to a No.1 debut, delivering her highest weekly sale yet, while earning the honour of dethroning Taylor Swift’s latest magnum opus, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD). 

With first week consumption of 46,298 units (13,388 CDs, 16,772 vinyl albums, 4,779 cassettes, 1,414 digital downloads and 9,945 sales-equivalent streams), Radical Optimism is Lipa’s second No.1 and had a 34.62% ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024