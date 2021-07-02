Predictably and reliably, a new Ed Sheeran single is the biggest hit of the week. The British star debuts comfortably atop the singles chart with Bad Habits, his first new solo music for four-and-a-half years. His superstar status appears largely intact, the new hit commanding a chart sale of 92,086 (comprising 24,162 purchases and 8.7m streams) which is comfortably among the highest of the year to date. Sheeran joins both sometime duet partner Eminem and Calvin Harris on a tally ...