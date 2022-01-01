Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Ed Sheeran & Elton John's Merry Christmas achieves third week at No.1

by Alan Jones
Saturday, Jan 1st 2022 at 1:19PM

Christmas is over but the passion for Christmas songs is evidently not. Despite the fact that only the first day of the chart week was pre-Christmas, the second day was Christmas itself, and the last five days were post-Christmas, seasonal songs make their biggest impression ever on the chart.

We are in unchartered territory as the top 13 songs in the chart are Christmas-related, with Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s Merry Christmas resuming at the summit on consumption of 82,780 ...

