Christmas is over but the passion for Christmas songs is evidently not. Despite the fact that only the first day of the chart week was pre-Christmas, the second day was Christmas itself, and the last five days were post-Christmas, seasonal songs make their biggest impression ever on the chart.

We are in unchartered territory as the top 13 songs in the chart are Christmas-related, with Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s Merry Christmas resuming at the summit on consumption of 82,780 ...