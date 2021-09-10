Fighting its way from behind for the first time since release, Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran is No.1 once again. The single's 11th (and almost inevitably final) week at the summit means it is now one of the 10 longest-running No.1 hits of all time and only the seventh in chart history to amass so many weeks consecutively, even if we do have to once more note that the majority (four) of these have all come in the last five ...