Suitably frozen at the top, Ed Sheeran extends his domination of the top of the singles chart to 13 consecutive weeks as Shivers successfully holds off the competition to enjoy its own second week at No.1. Its chart sale of 56,424 (including 50,568 from 6.1 million streams) is enough to ensure it remains comfortably at the head of the market. Shivers is Sheeran’s eleventh single to top the charts, moving him into seventh on the all-time list. It is also ...