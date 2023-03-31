The ‘eyes’ have it, as the ‘flowers’ fade: Ending Miley Cyrus’ epic 10-week run atop the singles chart with Flowers, Ed Sheeran scores his 70th hit single and 14th No.1, debuting at the summit for the eighth time in his career with Eyes Closed.

The introductory single from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album, – , Eyes Closed secures first week consumption of 60,265 units – 24,025 CDs (mostly autographed, and selling for 99p), 3,928 digital downloads and 32,312 sales-equivalent streams.

Sheeran ...