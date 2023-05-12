Selling more copies in a week than any album so far in 2023, Ed Sheeran’s sixth full length studio album – (Subtract) maintains his 100% record, debuting at No.1.

Securing the highest weekly sale since Taylor Swift’s Midnights bowed at No.1 on consumption of 204,501 copies some 28 weeks ago, Subtract nevertheless has the lowest first week sale for a Sheeran album, with consumption of 76,263 units (41,122 CDs, 8,124 vinyl albums, 4,970 cassettes, 7,792 digital downloads and 14,255 ...