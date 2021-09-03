Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Ed Sheeran makes it 10 weeks at No.1 with Bad Habits

by James Masterton
Friday, Sep 3rd 2021 at 5:51PM

Spending a 10th week at No.1, Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran writes itself further into legend. It is only the tenth song in the near 70-year history of the British charts to have an unbroken spell at the top that stretches into double figures - although it is the fourth to do so in the last five years. 

But thanks to the 13 week (14 in total) chart-topping run of Shape Of You in 2017, Ed Sheeran is now the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021