Spending a 10th week at No.1, Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran writes itself further into legend. It is only the tenth song in the near 70-year history of the British charts to have an unbroken spell at the top that stretches into double figures - although it is the fourth to do so in the last five years.

But thanks to the 13 week (14 in total) chart-topping run of Shape Of You in 2017, Ed Sheeran is now the ...