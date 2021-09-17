Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Ed Sheeran replaces himself at No.1

by James Masterton
Friday, Sep 17th 2021 at 5:45PM

With immaculate timing (and as predicted in these pages four weeks ago) a new Ed Sheeran single arrives to neatly fill the void created by his old one entering accelerated decline. We are told Shivers was narrowly edged out as the choice of lead single from his forthcoming Equals album and it proves to be just as popular as its predecessor, entering at No.1 with 59,181 chart sales (43,736 of these from 5.5m streams. It is the 11th No.1 of ...

