Eight new albums make their Top 75 debuts this week but none of them is strong enough to prevent Ed Sheeran’s = from returning to the summit after a seven-week absence, albeit on consumption of just 9,831 units – the lowest for a No.1 album since his pal Taylor Swift’s Evermore topped the chart for the second and last time on sales of 7,330 copies 59 weeks ago.

= has spent four of its 17 weeks since release at the ...