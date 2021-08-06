Britain's summer of Sheeran marches on as Bad Habits remains lodged firmly at No.1. Its weekly sales have now dipped to the level of 'impressive' as opposed to 'extraordinary' but 81,655 (74,911 from its 9.4m streams) is still more than enough to ensure it remains comfortably ahead of the chasing pack with cumulative sales now having broken the half a million mark. Six unbroken weeks at No.1 means the single now has the second-longest chart-topping run of the year.

There's ...