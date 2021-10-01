Some high profile media appearances (most notably his triumphant live performance on the Graham Norton Show) mean that Shivers by Ed Sheeran is on the march once more. For its third week at No.1 the single clocks up its highest weekly sale to date, climbing 12.6% to 63,520 (including 54,443 from digital streams). An Ed Sheeran single has now been at the top of the charts for 14 consecutive weeks. Only three acts - Bryan Adams, Wet Wet Wet and ...