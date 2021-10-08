Immune from challengers, at least for the moment, Ed Sheeran's Shivers continues its splendid isolation at the head of the singles market. No.1 for a fourth consecutive week, it registers a further 61,366 chart sales (55,017 of these via its 6.7m streams). Don't think we've lost count of the man himself either, for this is furthermore Sheeran's own 15th consecutive week at No.1 since the release of Bad Habits at the start of the summer. His chances of equalling Bryan ...