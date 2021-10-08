Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Ed Sheeran's Shivers spends a fourth week at the summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Oct 8th 2021 at 5:45PM

Immune from challengers, at least for the moment, Ed Sheeran's Shivers continues its splendid isolation at the head of the singles market. No.1 for a fourth consecutive week, it registers a further 61,366 chart sales (55,017 of these via its 6.7m streams). Don't think we've lost count of the man himself either, for this is furthermore Sheeran's own 15th consecutive week at No.1 since the release of Bad Habits at the start of the summer. His chances of equalling Bryan ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021