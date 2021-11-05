Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Ed Sheeran scores biggest opening week since ÷ in 2017

Andre Paine

by Andre Paine
Friday, Nov 5th 2021 at 5:45PM

Ed Sheeran has dominated the singles charts in recent months. Now he does it again on the albums rundown with his fifth consecutive chart-topper.

The latest album in Sheeran’s mathematical series, = becomes the biggest weekly seller since his own ÷ LP’s fourth week on the chart in March 2017. In the wake of No.1 singles Bad Habits, Shivers and new hit Overpass Graffiti, = powers to the summit with sales of 139,107 - more than the rest of the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021