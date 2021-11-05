Ed Sheeran has dominated the singles charts in recent months. Now he does it again on the albums rundown with his fifth consecutive chart-topper.

The latest album in Sheeran’s mathematical series, = becomes the biggest weekly seller since his own ÷ LP’s fourth week on the chart in March 2017. In the wake of No.1 singles Bad Habits, Shivers and new hit Overpass Graffiti, = powers to the summit with sales of 139,107 - more than the rest of the ...