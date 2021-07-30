Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Ed Sheeran scores fifth week at singles summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Jul 30th 2021 at 5:45PM

Only one man could stand in the way of this being a week of Dave domination and that man is, naturally, Ed Sheeran. Immune from events elsewhere, Bad Habits notches up a fifth consecutive week at No.1 although the single's chart sales head downwards at some rate of knots, shedding over 15% week-on-week to stand at 85,433 (77,557 of these from a still impressive 9.96m streams). Ed's single is the longest-running chart-topper by a British artist since Joel Corry and ...

