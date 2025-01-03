Released two days after Christmas in newly-expanded versions – which add 17 live recordings from his ongoing Mathematics Tour – Ed Sheeran’s first compilation, +-=÷× Tour Collection, finally tops the chart, becoming his eighth No.1.

Jumping 8-1 on its 14th week on the chart, the album increased consumption 133.66% week-on-week to 15,606 units (4,956 CDs, 2,517 vinyl albums, 131 cassettes, 248 digital downloads and 7,754 sales-equivalent streams). It debuts atop all of the physical format charts. Sheeran’s seven ...