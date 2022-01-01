Eight weeks after debuting at No.1, Ed Sheeran’s = (Equals) returns to the summit, ending the five week reign of Adele’s 30.

With his Elton John duet Merry Christmas returning to the top of the singles chart, Sheeran performs the double for the 11th time in his career, and the first time since 2019 when No.6 Collaborations Project topped the album chart and Khalid pairing Beautiful People was No.1 single. Sheeran is the third act to do the double ...