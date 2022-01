Ed Sheeran’s = is No.1 for the second week in a row, and third week in all but in a flat New Year market it does so on consumption of just 17,499 units – the lowest for a No.1 for 14 weeks.

With 6,384 sales on CD, 548 on vinyl, four on cassette, 1,909 on digital downloads and 8,654 from sales-equivalent streams in the week, = has now spent 10 weeks on the chart, all in the top three, with ...