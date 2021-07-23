Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Ed Sheeran tops 100,000 chart sales for third week

by James Masterton
Friday, Jul 23rd 2021 at 5:45PM

That Ed Sheeran remains No.1 on the singles chart for fourth week with Bad Habits should come as no surprise, it is the manner in which he does so which grabs all the headlines. Now all but unapproachable at the head of the market as it outsells the other two Top 3 singles put together, the smash hit posts yet another six-figure sale. 10,368 purchases and a further 11.4m streams convert a week on week increase and another huge chart ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021