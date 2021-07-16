Posting sales comfortably in excess of six figures for the second successive week, Ed Sheeran reigns supreme on the singles chart once more. Bad Habits spends its third week at the summit with sales only fractionally down from last time, the single chalking up a further 101,080 sales, 12,207 of them from paid purchases. Streams of the track are actually up 3.2% on the week and rise to 11.1m. It is only the 31st time any single has surpassed 11m ...