Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Ed Sheeran tops 100,000 weekly sales

by James Masterton
Friday, Jul 9th 2021 at 5:45PM

Now unassailable at the head of the market, Ed Sheeran’s gentle stroll turns into a sprint as he is No.1 for a second week with some ease. Appealing across all market sectors Bad Habits was purchased a further 16,611 times and clocked up 10.9m streams, increasing its chart sale by 11.5% to hit an impressive 102,705. It is the third single this year to post a weekly total in excess of six figures, taking the average sale for a ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021