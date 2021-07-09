Now unassailable at the head of the market, Ed Sheeran’s gentle stroll turns into a sprint as he is No.1 for a second week with some ease. Appealing across all market sectors Bad Habits was purchased a further 16,611 times and clocked up 10.9m streams, increasing its chart sale by 11.5% to hit an impressive 102,705. It is the third single this year to post a weekly total in excess of six figures, taking the average sale for a ...