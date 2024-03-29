Ten years to the week since their first chart topper, The Take Off And Landing Of Everything, surrendered its title to George Michael’s Symphonica, Elbow secure their fourth No.1 album with Audio Vertigo.

Their 10th studio album, ninth Top 10 entry and 13th Top 75 entry, Audio Vertigo’s dizzying debut position is facilitated by first week consumption of 17,658 units (9,995 CDs, 4,979 vinyl albums, 413 cassettes, 1,305 digital downloads and 966 sales-equivalent streams). Comprising a dozen new songs ...