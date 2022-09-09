Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal settle in at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 9th 2022 at 5:45PM

B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) continues atop the chart for Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. Its consumption up 7.23% week-on-week to 46,725 units (2,496 digital downloads, the rest sales-equivalent streams), the track turns silver, with a to-date tally of 211,884 units.

There are no new entries to the Top 10 but two re-entries with four sales between them, these being Late Night Talking (14-5, 27,358 sales) by Harry Styles and Super Freaky Girl (11-6, 27,354 sales) by Nicki Minaj. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022