B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) continues atop the chart for Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. Its consumption up 7.23% week-on-week to 46,725 units (2,496 digital downloads, the rest sales-equivalent streams), the track turns silver, with a to-date tally of 211,884 units.

There are no new entries to the Top 10 but two re-entries with four sales between them, these being Late Night Talking (14-5, 27,358 sales) by Harry Styles and Super Freaky Girl (11-6, 27,354 sales) by Nicki Minaj. ...