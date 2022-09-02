After eight weeks at No.1, Afraid To Feel finally slips to No.2 (39,616 sales) for Edinburgh’s LF System, ceding control of the chart to London DJ and producer Eliza Rose and Manchester DJ Zach Bruce aka Interplanetary Criminal, whose B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) jumps to the summit (43,576 sales, 2,233 from digital downloads, the rest sales-equivalent streams) after two weeks at No.2.

Two months before the singles chart’s 70th birthday, B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) is ...