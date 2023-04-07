It’s a good Friday for Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, whose third Top 10 collaboration, Miracle, is their first joint chart-topper, jumping 3-1 on consumption of 49,753 units (2,605 digital downloads, 47,148 sales-equivalent streams)

Harris’ 11th No.1, and Goulding’s fourth in total, it is the first of the 2020s for each. Goulding last topped with Joni Mitchell cover River in the very last chart of 2019, while Harris’ Sam Smith collaboration, Promises, gave him his most recent chart-topper in 2018. ...