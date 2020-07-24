The golden summer of Polydor continues as the label this week can boast its eighth No.1 album of 2020 but perhaps more astonishingly its fourth in as many weeks. Taking centre stage this time around is Ellie Goulding with Brightest Blue, her first new album in almost five years. Selling an impressive 14,820 copie (of which 11,129 were physical) it duly becomes her third No.1 record, her first since Halcyon reached the summit in October 2010.

Ellie Goulding's four ...