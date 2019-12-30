It’s beginning to look overwhelmingly like Christmas on the singles chart where, despite ACR, songs of Christmas past and Christmas present occupy an unprecedented nine places in the Top 10, the only dissenter being Stormzy’s Own It, which slides 2-5 (59,780 sales).

In the setting of this winter wonderland, Ellie Goulding earns her third No.1 with River completing a short and winding, ebbing and flowing trip to the top, which has seen it move 57-14-8-11-1. An Amazon exclusive, both on ...