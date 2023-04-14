Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Ellie Goulding secures first chart double with fourth No.1 album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 14th 2023 at 5:59PM

Continuing at No.1 on the singles chart via her Calvin Harris collaboration, Miracle, Ellie Goulding completes a notable double, with her fifth studio release, Higher Than Heaven, debuting atop the album chart.

Although 36-year-old Goulding has now had four No.1 singles and four No.1 albums, it is the first time she has done the double.

Nevertheless, Higher Than Heaven’s first week consumption of 11,818 units (7,072 CDs, 2,111 vinyl albums, 838 cassettes, 639 digital downloads and 1,158 sales-equivalent streams) is ...

