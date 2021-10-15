Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Elton John & Dua Lipa end Ed Sheeran's reign at summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Oct 15th 2021 at 5:45PM

The timely release of a batch of autographed CD singles means Cold Heart by Elton John & Dua Lipa enjoys a massive 25.5% boost in sales and finally ejects Ed Sheeran from the summit, rising to No.1 in its ninth week on the chart. The Pnau-created mix of vintage Elton vocal fragments and newly-recorded material by his female co-star lands a chart sale of 63,298, which includes 50,405 from audio streams but most notably 5,057 physical sales. 

This is the ...

